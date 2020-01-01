THC Staffing Group
About THC Staffing Group
THC Staffing Group was started by two best friends and seasoned activists dedicated to smart drug policy and the development of a diverse, robust and legal marijuana industry. Shaleen Title and Danielle Schumacher have come together in this venture to help America’s fast growing marijuana industry find qualified candidates that are not only a perfect match professionally and personally but also represent a wide and diverse cross-section of America’s population. Shaleen and Danielle first met as roommates at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy. Though they chose very different paths in college – Shaleen graduating in business law and Danielle in cultural anthropology – they discovered a shared passion for ending the drug war and legalizing marijuana, co-founding the University of Illinois chapter of Students for Sensible Drug Policy. Today, they hold a combined 25 years of experience as activists, consultants, and recruiters for the legal marijuana movement and industry.