  5. Hot Crunchy Cheese Sticks - Trip Chips 300 mg

Hot Crunchy Cheese Sticks - Trip Chips 300 mg

by THClear

Hot Crunchy Cheese Sticks - Trip Chips 300 mg are potent and delicious!

beebuds

Shared these with my partner. WORST experience of my life. Threw up so much it was insane, I've never thrown up due to edibles. Never will buy these again. BE CAREFUL.

thclordreviewer

thes chips SUCK. my friend and i shared a bag and it all went downhill. we were puking like crazy and i even puked out of my NOSE. i rate this product a 2 only because they taste good other than that they suck and give you a bad trip. eat only 4 chips if you wanna get normal high.

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.