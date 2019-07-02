beebuds
on July 2nd, 2019
Shared these with my partner. WORST experience of my life. Threw up so much it was insane, I've never thrown up due to edibles. Never will buy these again. BE CAREFUL.
Hot Crunchy Cheese Sticks - Trip Chips 300 mg are potent and delicious!
on July 26th, 2018
thes chips SUCK. my friend and i shared a bag and it all went downhill. we were puking like crazy and i even puked out of my NOSE. i rate this product a 2 only because they taste good other than that they suck and give you a bad trip. eat only 4 chips if you wanna get normal high.