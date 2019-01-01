 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Trip Chips - Extra Hot Crunchy Cheese Sticks 300 mg

Trip Chips - Extra Hot Crunchy Cheese Sticks 300 mg

by THClear

Write a review
THClear Edibles Snack Foods Trip Chips - Extra Hot Crunchy Cheese Sticks 300 mg

About this product

Trip Chips - Hot Crunchy Cheese Sticks 300 mg are delicious and potent pot chips!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

THClear Logo
We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.