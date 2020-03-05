 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. MAZAR | afghan x skunk

MAZAR | afghan x skunk

by HIGHSMEN

BougieOGman

The best I've ever grown and smoked, splendid taste and aroma but the high exceeds expectations.

Rangerman888

Fab old school indica. Great for pain/sleep. Tastes like the famous gold seal black hash, Strong. Not for novices. Cheers

About this strain

Pure Afghan

Pure Afghan

The Pure Afghan is an exclusive landrace from the Mazar I Sharif region of Afghanistan. This is one of the only DNA Genetics strains that is bred outside of Holland and are from a fresh seed stock. A rare and rewarding high for the proud cannabis connoisseur.

 

 

 

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis