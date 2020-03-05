Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
MAZAR | afghan x skunk
on March 5th, 2020
The best I've ever grown and smoked, splendid taste and aroma but the high exceeds expectations.
on June 6th, 2019
Pretty great seeds.. can’t complain
on January 17th, 2018
Fab old school indica. Great for pain/sleep. Tastes like the famous gold seal black hash, Strong. Not for novices. Cheers
The Pure Afghan is an exclusive landrace from the Mazar I Sharif region of Afghanistan. This is one of the only DNA Genetics strains that is bred outside of Holland and are from a fresh seed stock. A rare and rewarding high for the proud cannabis connoisseur.