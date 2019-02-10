Evolab Battery
by Evolab
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
The BloomKit is designed specifically for the Bloomvape cartridge with a low (3.2V) battery to avoid burning the oil in the cartridge. The carrying case is designed for convenience, with a slot for either a full gram or half gram cartridge. The USB charger can be used with any USB port. Typical charging time is 2 hours, and should have a green light on the USB charger to show a full charge. Available in Washington, New Mexico and California.
on February 10th, 2019
sick af, have this with my Honey Vape Kit.
on July 9th, 2018
This product does not work I have tried multiple cartridges on my battery and it does not work. Wouldn’t recommend this product to anyone
on October 3rd, 2017
Bloom is my favorite I've been buying for 3 years nowadays I cannot locate a dispensary that sells the bloom cases where can I buy today help I need a new one !!