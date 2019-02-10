 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bloom Vape Battery

by BLOOM

About this product

The BloomKit is designed specifically for the Bloomvape cartridge with a low (3.2V) battery to avoid burning the oil in the cartridge. The carrying case is designed for convenience, with a slot for either a full gram or half gram cartridge. The USB charger can be used with any USB port. Typical charging time is 2 hours, and should have a green light on the USB charger to show a full charge. Available in Washington, New Mexico and California.

This product does not work I have tried multiple cartridges on my battery and it does not work. Wouldn’t recommend this product to anyone

Bloom is my favorite I've been buying for 3 years nowadays I cannot locate a dispensary that sells the bloom cases where can I buy today help I need a new one !!

About this brand

Making every day a good one since 2014. Bloom is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded in Los Angeles, California. Created by cannabis aficionados, Bloom specializes in tasteful products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Bloom products do not contain any additives, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.