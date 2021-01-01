About this product

The BloomKit is designed specifically for the Bloomvape cartridge with a low (3.2V) battery to avoid burning the oil in the cartridge. The carrying case is designed for convenience, with a slot for either a full gram or half gram cartridge. The USB charger can be used with any USB port. Typical charging time is 2 hours, and should have a green light on the USB charger to show a full charge. Available in Washington, New Mexico and California.