 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Soothe Tincture 30ml

Soothe Tincture 30ml

by The Botanist

Write a review
The Botanist Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Soothe Tincture 30ml

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cannabis delivers many potential benefits for the endocannabinoid system on its own, but combining cannbis extracts with complementary essential oils can provide a more holistic path to wellness. Our Herbalist Series, like all of our products, is crafted from carefully cultivated and specially selected botanicals, designed to bring more consistent, predictable effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Botanist Logo
Our mission at the Botanist is to harness the power of the cannabis plant and other natural botanicals. Artfully extracted terpenes are a hallmark of each of our products, designed not only to amplify therapeutic benefits but also impart richness of flavor. We seek to create a enjoyable and holistic wellness experience for every customer, whether you’re new to cannabis or well acquainted with its benefits.