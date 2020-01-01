About this product

Green House is guaranteed to satisfy your senses. Producing quality e-liquids since 2013, our vapes and tinctures elevate the standard for flavor and quality. Our product is pure and perfected. That means NO clouds, NO particles, and NO oil swirls. A tried and tested quality product to the exact strength listed on the the bottle, we use 99.9% CERTIFIED PURE CBD Crystal Isolate, with Certificates of Analysis taken before and after production. - 99.9% CBD Crystal Isolate - USP vegetable glycerin - USP propylene glycol - Natural and artificial flavors Directions: Apply one full dropper (~1 milliliter) of liquid under the tongue or add to your tank or other vape device. Do not consume more than the recommended dosage without doctor's recommendation and/or testing the initial dosage. Not for use by persons under the age of 21. Not for use on pets, children, or other animals. Not recommended for consumption without first consulting a physician. Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.