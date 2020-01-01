 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Lime Sorbet Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Lime Sorbet Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by The Clear™

Lime Sorbet Elite Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Lime Sorbet Elite Cartridge 0.5g by The Clear™

About this strain

Lime Sorbet

Lime Sorbet

Lime Sorbet by Cresco Labs is the descendent of the storied Katsu cultivar of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. This indica has a  pungent earthy aroma intermixed with the tart, fresh flavor of lime that lingers on the exhale. Lime Sorbet’s Kush parentage lends this strain pleasant physical relaxation while subduing both anxiety and stress. 

About this brand

Our flagship product The Clear™, is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent in vapor, edibles and topicals. Available in the terpene-free Lobster Butter™ form, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our sixteen signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis.