1g Polynesian Cookie Haze No.1 - Twax Joint with Kief - Indica - Dope Cup Winner
by The CO2 CompanyWrite a review
About this product
Polynesian Cookie Haze Cannabis Flower x Skunk No.1 Full Spectrum Oil x Polynesian Cookie Haze Kief - Twax Joint with Kief Indica THC% - 23.6% CBD% - <LOQ Dope Cup Winner! The Twax Joint with Kief is a top shelf pre-roll, filled with chronic indoor and outdoor buds, coated in premium cannabis oil, and rolled in high quality kief. The CO2 Company joints are skillfully rolled with triple tested extacts to ensure a smooth and flavorful toke. Enjoy the High when flower meets oil.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.