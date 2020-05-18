 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Weed Mega Fresh

Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Weed Mega Fresh

by The Green Jars

5.03
$22.99

About this product

Keep It Mega Fresh with Dual-Layered Design Airtight & Smell Proof with Hermetic Seal Plenty of Room (Up to 1oz of Flower) Separate Layer for Humidity Pack UV Protection Discrete Design Large Magnifying Glass Stackable Design Available in Green, Black & White Color

3 customer reviews

5.03

HLegend829

Does exactly what it claims! Keeps the flavor and freshness every time. Amazing~

DarkRavenZ

this shit is amazing! keeping buds fresh, works exactly like it’s supposed to. Def worth every penny.

Jboots13

I love my Ganjar! The top is so easy to get on and off I can do with one hand. My herb stays perfectly fresh for as long as I need and the smell is contained inside so my home, office, car, backpack doesn’t smell. Perfect because I like to be discreet. This is the best cannabis storage device I’ve ever purchased and I’ll tell anyone who wants to know they should get one too! Great product!

About this brand

Tired of a container that doesn’t do its job? We understand you are tired of storing your cannabis in a baggie, glass jar or even grandma’s Tupperware from 1986 because your precious cannabis is losing freshness by the second. You know it’s going to be one stale toke later and you won’t be able to share that with your buddies when they come over. We love cannabis, too. And we particularly love it fresh. So we created Ganjar. A perfect storage container to keep your cannabis mega fresh.