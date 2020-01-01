 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Bazookies #10 Pre-Roll 1g

Bazookies #10 Pre-Roll 1g

by The Greenery

The Greenery Cannabis Pre-rolls Bazookies #10 Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Bazookies #10 is a strain made famous by the Front Range right here in Colorado, which is something we’ve helped accomplish given that we’ve started growing this wonderful strain. It’s a cross between Bubblegum and Girl Scout Cookies, but the nose you’d expect is replaced by hops and grass, and the plant itself is a lovely dark green covered with so many crystals it looks like a saltshaker was used. Rich in the calming terpenes ß-Caryophyllene and ß -Myrcene, plus the euphoric terpenes Humulene and Limonene.

The Greenery