Bazookies #10 is a strain made famous by the Front Range right here in Colorado, which is something we’ve helped accomplish given that we’ve started growing this wonderful strain. It’s a cross between Bubblegum and Girl Scout Cookies, but the nose you’d expect is replaced by hops and grass, and the plant itself is a lovely dark green covered with so many crystals it looks like a saltshaker was used. Rich in the calming terpenes ß-Caryophyllene and ß -Myrcene, plus the euphoric terpenes Humulene and Limonene.