Ivorytwr on June 5th, 2018

If you haven't switched your glass smoking game to using Smojo.. then ya don't know. I have one of them in all 5 of my glass pieces. (they all fit:) They last forever so $5 is nothing for never having to either: a) inhale hot ash and burn your throat b) change a dirty metal screen that probably gives u cancer (smojo is safe surgical stainless steel) But your call. I'm sure $5 will also buy you a new throat or fix years of smoking copper