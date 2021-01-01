 Loading…

Abacus CBD Hemp Flower

by The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor Cannabis Flower Abacus CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Full-spectrum Abacus CBD hemp flower is a cross between OG Kush, a Purple Urkle mother plant, and a High CBD varietal industrial hemp father. Another light dep (indoor quality) premium CBD hemp flower, Abacus delivers on all fronts. The buds produce an impressive aroma that is sure to have a lasting impression due to their pungent, diesel finish. Known for its terpene-rich and high CBD content, the Abacus hemp flower is like an explosion of fireworks that is sure to get you through your day with a smile on your face and a focus that will keep you going. CBDa 20.7% Total Cannabinoids 22.2%

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

