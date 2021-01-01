About this product

Full-spectrum Abacus CBD hemp flower is a cross between OG Kush, a Purple Urkle mother plant, and a High CBD varietal industrial hemp father. Another light dep (indoor quality) premium CBD hemp flower, Abacus delivers on all fronts. The buds produce an impressive aroma that is sure to have a lasting impression due to their pungent, diesel finish. Known for its terpene-rich and high CBD content, the Abacus hemp flower is like an explosion of fireworks that is sure to get you through your day with a smile on your face and a focus that will keep you going.



CBDa 20.7%



Total Cannabinoids 22.2%