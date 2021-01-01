 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Softgels THC Free

CBD Softgels THC Free

by The Hemp Doctor

Write a review
The Hemp Doctor Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Softgels THC Free

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Why Choose CBD Softgels? You can find phytocannabinoid-rich tablets in a variety of places, but The Hemp Doctor CBD Softgels are in a class by themselves. The cannabinoid emulsion droplets that form the active ingredient of these softgels are only about 25 nanometers in size — our industry competitors’ particles are up to 200x larger! Smaller particles mean greater surface area for our most potent ingredients. This maximizes the in vivo absorption capabilities dramatically. As a result, you’ll experience serving bioavailability that’s at least 2x higher versus CBD delivered in oil form. What does that mean for you? Our high-efficiency formulation allows the nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol to be quickly and easily absorbed into your bloodstream. Your CBD serving will be highly bioavailable and as fast-acting as possible. Our CBD Softgels are also made with THC-free oil packed with phytonutrients. With 10 mg (or 25 mg) of phytocannabinoids per serving, this softgel’s formulation is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways in order to deliver fast & effective results. Take advantage of the Entourage Effect as you enjoy the combined benefits of CBD multiplied by the positive effects of other naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant. As with all our products, CBD Softgels contain zero THC.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review