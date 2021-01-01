About this product

Why Choose CBD Softgels?

You can find phytocannabinoid-rich tablets in a variety of places, but The Hemp Doctor CBD Softgels are in a class by themselves.



The cannabinoid emulsion droplets that form the active ingredient of these softgels are only about 25 nanometers in size — our industry competitors’ particles are up to 200x larger!



Smaller particles mean greater surface area for our most potent ingredients. This maximizes the in vivo absorption capabilities dramatically. As a result, you’ll experience serving bioavailability that’s at least 2x higher versus CBD delivered in oil form.



What does that mean for you? Our high-efficiency formulation allows the nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol to be quickly and easily absorbed into your bloodstream. Your CBD serving will be highly bioavailable and as fast-acting as possible.



Our CBD Softgels are also made with THC-free oil packed with phytonutrients.



With 10 mg (or 25 mg) of phytocannabinoids per serving, this softgel’s formulation is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways in order to deliver fast & effective results.



Take advantage of the Entourage Effect as you enjoy the combined benefits of CBD multiplied by the positive effects of other naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant.



As with all our products, CBD Softgels contain zero THC.