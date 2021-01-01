 Loading…

Delta 8 THC Gummy Bears

by The Hemp Doctor

These Delta-8 Gummy bears are the perfect sweet & sour treat! Like our other D-8 edibles, these pack a punch, with an industry-leading 30mg of Delta-8 THC per Gummy Bear. These delectable treats will melt your worries away. With 20 pieces per bottle and 600mg of Delta-8 THC per jar, these goodies are sure to be the “high”light of your day! Due to the potency of these Bears, we recommend taking 1/3 of a gummy to start. Assorted flavors of gummy bears include lemon, cherry, strawberry, orange, green apple, and pineapple. - Concentration: 30mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy - Size: 600mg of D8 per jar; 20 pieces total

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

