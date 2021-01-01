Loading…
Logo for the brand The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor

Delta 8 THC Gummy Bears

About this product

These Delta-8 Gummy bears are the perfect sweet & sour treat! Like our other D-8 edibles, these pack a punch, with an industry-leading 30mg of Delta-8 THC per Gummy Bear. These delectable treats will melt your worries away. With 20 pieces per bottle and 600mg of Delta-8 THC per jar, these goodies are sure to be the “high”light of your day! Due to the potency of these Bears, we recommend taking 1/3 of a gummy to start.

Assorted flavors of gummy bears include lemon, cherry, strawberry, orange, green apple, and pineapple.

- Concentration: 30mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
- Size: 600mg of D8 per jar; 20 pieces total
