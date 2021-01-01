 Loading…

Sweet and succulent like a fresh-picked peach, our Peach Rings are a sure-fire hit for those who love their Delta 8 THC in a tasty and fun gummy ring. Each ring carries with it a delightful taste and a powerful 30-milligram dose of Delta 8 THC. One bite, and you’ll be feeling peachy in no time. You have a lot of packaging options with our delightful Peach Rings: - Our 30 count jar, for a total of 900 milligrams of potent Delta 8 THC; - A convenient 2 pack for a total of 60 milligrams; - A convenient 5 pack for a total of 150 milligrams; - Our new display pack holds 12 easy to grab packs containing 2 Peach Rings each; or - Our new display pack holds 12 grab-n-go packs containing 5 Peach Rings each. Dosage information: Each D8 peach ring contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8, we recommend starting with 1/3 of a gummy. Wait for two hours to give the Delta 8 THC time to get into your bloodstream. If after that time you are not experiencing the desired effect, enjoy another one-third of the gummy. Repeat these steps until you find the dose that’s right for you.

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

