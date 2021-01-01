 Loading…

Question: “How much fun can you have taking a dose of Delta 8 THC?” Answer: “Lots!” We challenge you not to break into a big grin when you bite into one of our Delta 8 Triples Bears. First, the texture and shape of each bear are enough to make you smile. Then each tasty gummy bear has three layers of flavors to tease your tastebuds and urge that grin. But if that’s not enough, 30 milligrams of powerful Delta 8 THC should do the trick and have you smiling in no time. Tasty, potent, and fun! What more could you ask for? Our fun gummy bears come in many packaging options: - Our 30 count jar, for a total of 900 milligrams of potent Delta 8 THC; - A convenient 2 pack for a total of 60 milligrams; - A convenient 5 pack for a total of 150 milligrams; - Our new display pack holds 12 easy to grab packs containing 2 Triple Bears each; or - Our new display pack holds 12 grab-n-go packs containing 5 Triple Bears each. Dosage recommendations: Each gummy contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8 edibles, we recommend starting with 1/3 of a gummy. Wait for two hours to give the Delta 8 THC time to get into your bloodstream. If after that time you are not experiencing the desired effect, enjoy another one-third of the gummy. Repeat these steps until you find the dose that’s right for you.

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

