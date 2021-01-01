About this product

Question: “How much fun can you have taking a dose of Delta 8 THC?”



Answer: “Lots!”



We challenge you not to break into a big grin when you bite into one of our Delta 8 Triples Bears. First, the texture and shape of each bear are enough to make you smile. Then each tasty gummy bear has three layers of flavors to tease your tastebuds and urge that grin. But if that’s not enough, 30 milligrams of powerful Delta 8 THC should do the trick and have you smiling in no time. Tasty, potent, and fun! What more could you ask for?



Our fun gummy bears come in many packaging options:



- Our 30 count jar, for a total of 900 milligrams of potent Delta 8 THC;

- A convenient 2 pack for a total of 60 milligrams;

- A convenient 5 pack for a total of 150 milligrams;

- Our new display pack holds 12 easy to grab packs containing 2 Triple Bears each; or

- Our new display pack holds 12 grab-n-go packs containing 5 Triple Bears each.



Dosage recommendations:

Each gummy contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8 edibles, we recommend starting with 1/3 of a gummy. Wait for two hours to give the Delta 8 THC time to get into your bloodstream. If after that time you are not experiencing the desired effect, enjoy another one-third of the gummy. Repeat these steps until you find the dose that’s right for you.