Delta 8 THC Watermelon Wedge Gummies

by The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 THC Watermelon Wedge Gummies

With a taste that will remind you of those lazy days of summer our delicious Delta 8 THC Watermelon Wedge edibles are loaded with great watermelon flavor and Delta 8 THC! With a whopping 30 mg of Delta 8 THC, these tasty treats will give you that great feeling you are looking for, any time of day. Each container carries 30 watermelon wedges for a total of 900 milligrams per bottle, so you have plenty on hand when you need them. Delightful summer flavor and all of the benefits of Delta 8 THC? Yes, please!

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

