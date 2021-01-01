Loading…
Logo for the brand The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor

Delta 8 THC Watermelon Wedge Gummies

About this product

With a taste that will remind you of those lazy days of summer our delicious Delta 8 THC Watermelon Wedge edibles are loaded with great watermelon flavor and Delta 8 THC! With a whopping 30 mg of Delta 8 THC, these tasty treats will give you that great feeling you are looking for, any time of day.

Each container carries 30 watermelon wedges for a total of 900 milligrams per bottle, so you have plenty on hand when you need them. Delightful summer flavor and all of the benefits of Delta 8 THC? Yes, please!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!