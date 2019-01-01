 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. Hemp Extract Beauty Products Private Label, White Label & Custom Product Creation Services

Hemp Extract Beauty Products Private Label, White Label & Custom Product Creation Services

by The Hemp Plug, LLC

Write a review
The Hemp Plug, LLC Hemp CBD Beauty Hemp Extract Beauty Products Private Label, White Label & Custom Product Creation Services
The Hemp Plug, LLC Hemp CBD Beauty Hemp Extract Beauty Products Private Label, White Label & Custom Product Creation Services
The Hemp Plug, LLC Hemp CBD Beauty Hemp Extract Beauty Products Private Label, White Label & Custom Product Creation Services
The Hemp Plug, LLC Hemp CBD Beauty Hemp Extract Beauty Products Private Label, White Label & Custom Product Creation Services

About this product

We are innovating with products and speed-to-market hemp extract white labeling for the beauty industry. We are continually developing therapeutic and rejuvenating hemp oil treatments for face, body and overall well-being. As a leading hemp extract manufacturer in the USA, we provide custom private labeled hemp products to businesses across the globe. We are proud to be recognized in the industry as the suppliers of choice when quality is your mission. We are now proud to add affordability to our lit of attributes as we have programs that lessen the risks and financial burdens for entrepreneurs of all levels seeking to take part in the cannabis industry boom. The Hemp Plug uses a Certified ISO 7 Clean Room Facility to create our full spectrum hemp extract oil products. A safe, controlled, clean and contaminant-free environment ensures a better product. Our QA laboratories work diligently to ensure every product we make is of the highest quality and certifiable for purity, potency and efficacy.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Hemp Plug, LLC Logo
The Hemp Plug is a nationally recognized manufacturer proud to provide a large selection of private label full spectrum hemp extract products made to the surpass the highest standards for quality in the USA. As a prominent global supplier and cannabis industry leader, The Hemp Plug offers large and small businesses opportunities to create and distribute custom lines of hemp products tailored to their company’s mission and goals.