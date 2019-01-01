About this product

We are innovating with products and speed-to-market hemp extract white labeling for the beauty industry. We are continually developing therapeutic and rejuvenating hemp oil treatments for face, body and overall well-being. As a leading hemp extract manufacturer in the USA, we provide custom private labeled hemp products to businesses across the globe. We are proud to be recognized in the industry as the suppliers of choice when quality is your mission. We are now proud to add affordability to our lit of attributes as we have programs that lessen the risks and financial burdens for entrepreneurs of all levels seeking to take part in the cannabis industry boom. The Hemp Plug uses a Certified ISO 7 Clean Room Facility to create our full spectrum hemp extract oil products. A safe, controlled, clean and contaminant-free environment ensures a better product. Our QA laboratories work diligently to ensure every product we make is of the highest quality and certifiable for purity, potency and efficacy.