Sure to be an everyday favorite. Suver Haze has medium-sized, dense, forest green buds with aroma reminiscent of ripe tropical fruit. Suver Haze has tropical fruits with a citrus piney lingering notes. Creates a super calming effect on the body. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. Has been said to help: Anti-Cancer, Anti-inflammatory, Pain, Depression and Anxiety* MIX & MATCH STRAINS 1/8 - $40 1/4 - $70 1/2 - $125 1oz - $225 PRE-ROLLS $13 / 2 FOR $20 / VARIETY PACK (5) $40 UNDER 0.3% DELTA 9 THC - THIS PRODUCT IS US FARM BILL COMPLIANT *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
