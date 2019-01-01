About this product
The Organic Leaf CBD Fruit Gummies are the perfect combination of natural apple flavor and CBD. With purity in mind, we made our CBD Fruit Gummies with only eight simple ingredients. Unlike other CBD Gummies on the market, freshness is our priority, that’s why we offer 15 gummies in each jar to contain 300mg in total or 20mg per serving.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
The Organic Leaf
The Organic Leaf specializes in premium quality Broad Spectrum CBD Products. Hemp Tinctures in 500mg. 1000mg & 1500mg, CBD Fruit Gummies, CBD Softgels for Every day, CBD Softgels with curcumin, CBD Topical Balm, CBD pet Treats and Hemp 250mg Oil. Organic ingredients, Non-GMO, USA Grown. Affiliate Opportunity with FREE signup. Make up to 30% Commissions. United States & Canada Here is a great opportunity to join The Organic Leaf, work from anywhere and make commissions. As an Affiliate, you can earn commissions and bonuses just by referring us to your friend, co-workers and family. Earning potential is unlimited!