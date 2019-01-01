 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. The Ultimate Smoker's Set by Hornet

The Ultimate Smoker's Set by Hornet

by The Oven Company

Write a review
The Oven Company Smoking Rolling Trays The Ultimate Smoker's Set by Hornet

$29.99MSRP

About this product

The Ultimate Smoker's Kit comes with a Hornet tray, grinder, and rolling machine. The total value of the items together is $40. Save $10 by purchasing the set!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Oven Company Logo
We are an online smoke shop that specializes on bringing the best products for our customers at the best price! We also like to keep things simple and have our customers constantly be on their toes. To do this we keep a small collection and we switch up our products season by season. You will never get tired of us, because we constantly have new things cookin' in the oven!