The Jack Herer plant is as beloved as the man himself, boasting a near-perfect blend of invigoration and effectiveness. A crowd pleasing Sativa, this legendary strain has citrus, pine, wood and spice flavors. Expect a focused and creative mindset. Notes | Sweet, Sour, Citrus Effects | Focused, Energetic, Uplifted
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices. We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis. We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
