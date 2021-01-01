Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The Pharm

The Pharm

Jack Herer 1g

About this product

The Jack Herer plant is as beloved as the man himself, boasting a near-perfect blend of invigoration and effectiveness. A crowd pleasing Sativa, this legendary strain has citrus, pine, wood and spice flavors. Expect a focused and creative mindset.

Notes | Sweet, Sour, Citrus
Effects | Focused, Energetic, Uplifted
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!