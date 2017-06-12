 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Rewind Cannabis-Infused Essential Ointment

Rewind Cannabis-Infused Essential Ointment

by The Root of It All

4.73
The Root of It All Topicals Lotions Rewind Cannabis-Infused Essential Ointment

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Our REWIND ointment is made with a 1:3 ratio of our proprietary THC and CBD cannabis extracts. This CBD heavy approach to a cannabis-infused topical ensures fast, localized relief that doesn’t interfere with your day. Additionally, the Ayurvedic herbs augment the cannabis extracts with natural agents that soothe and comfort muscles and joints for optimum restoration.

4.73

Evan787

This is my go-to recreational CBD ointment. I'm on my feet all day at work behind a bar, and I haven't found anything that soothes my sore feet as well as this. Smells good too.

GogolIdris

I really like this topical overall. It's potent and the aroma is incredible. I tend to get a lot of leg cramps, and I use it on my calves after long periods of walking. The localized CBD dosage is extremely satisfying and the warming sensation is great. My only complaint is that it's a little oily for about 5 minutes after application. But it isn't that bad. I'd definitely recommend this if you're looking for a natural CBD topical.

Gordon3r

This is an intensely satisfying CBD topical. The spice blend itself makes for an intense warming sensation, and then the CBD comes along and really loosens things up. It's incredible.

About this brand

The Root of It All Logo
Introducing The Root of It All™ line of all-natural, cannabis-infused products. These products combine cutting-edge cannabis extracts with custom blends of ayurvedic essential oils drawn straight from the source and tailored to your needs.