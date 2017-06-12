Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
Our REWIND ointment is made with a 1:3 ratio of our proprietary THC and CBD cannabis extracts. This CBD heavy approach to a cannabis-infused topical ensures fast, localized relief that doesn’t interfere with your day. Additionally, the Ayurvedic herbs augment the cannabis extracts with natural agents that soothe and comfort muscles and joints for optimum restoration.
This is my go-to recreational CBD ointment. I'm on my feet all day at work behind a bar, and I haven't found anything that soothes my sore feet as well as this. Smells good too.
I really like this topical overall. It's potent and the aroma is incredible. I tend to get a lot of leg cramps, and I use it on my calves after long periods of walking. The localized CBD dosage is extremely satisfying and the warming sensation is great. My only complaint is that it's a little oily for about 5 minutes after application. But it isn't that bad. I'd definitely recommend this if you're looking for a natural CBD topical.
This is an intensely satisfying CBD topical. The spice blend itself makes for an intense warming sensation, and then the CBD comes along and really loosens things up. It's incredible.