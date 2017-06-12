GogolIdris on May 15th, 2017

I really like this topical overall. It's potent and the aroma is incredible. I tend to get a lot of leg cramps, and I use it on my calves after long periods of walking. The localized CBD dosage is extremely satisfying and the warming sensation is great. My only complaint is that it's a little oily for about 5 minutes after application. But it isn't that bad. I'd definitely recommend this if you're looking for a natural CBD topical.