TabEASE Galactic Fruit

by The TabEASE Company

Indulge in the world's sweetest D8 THC edibles on the market. Tabs are discrete, potent and consistent. Each tab consistently contains 20 mg D8 THC with 25 tabs in each package. Galactic Fruit is a TabEASE proprietary engineered flavor that is sure to take your taste buds to new heights. -Uniform for consistent dosing -Sugar Free -Vegan -Gluten Free -Keto Friendly -Heat Resistant (wont melt in shipping or in a hot car) -Shelf Stable -Mouthwatering Flavors -Discrete and durable packaging

Convenient and Consistent Cannabinoid Dosing. TabEASE are: Pharmaceutical sourced ingredients, flavorful and taste excellent, Vegan, gluten free, sugar free, low calorie, HEAT RESISTANT (wont melt in shipping or in a hot vehicle), consistent dosing, and discrete. 100% Hemp Derived and Federally legal Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN Tabs

Today
M........p
This flavor tastes super sweet but according to the packaging they are sugar free which is awesome. As for the high, it’s different than any D8 edible I’ve had yet. You get an initial buzz from sucking on it, but then 45 minutes later you get the full edible high. I’m an experienced toker, but these things absolutely smack! Highly recommend poppin one of these on the way out the door every morning
Yesterday
J........8
These are by far the most convenient and tastey edibles on the market. They don’t melt or dry out like gummies. These are my go-to here on out.