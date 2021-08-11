 Loading…

TabEASE Mint Freeze Delta 8 THC

by The TabEASE Company

About this product

Refresh your breath and indulge in the world's best tasting D8 THC edibles on the market. Tabs are discrete, potent and consistent. Each tab consistently contains 20 mg D8 THC with 25 tabs in each package. -Uniform for consistent dosing -Sugar Free -Vegan -Gluten Free -Keto Friendly -Heat Resistant (wont melt in shipping or in a hot car) -Shelf Stable -Mouthwatering Flavors -Discrete and durable packaging

About this brand

Convenient and Consistent Cannabinoid Dosing. TabEASE are: Pharmaceutical sourced ingredients, flavorful and taste excellent, Vegan, gluten free, sugar free, low calorie, HEAT RESISTANT (wont melt in shipping or in a hot vehicle), consistent dosing, and discrete. 100% Hemp Derived and Federally legal Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN Tabs

1 customer review

5.01

Today
M........p
One thing that I don’t like about D8 edibles is that they can sometimes leave some D8 at the back of your throat which can be annoying. I’ve found that these mint tabs give me that great D8 high without the feeling of something stuck at the back of the throat. Definitely will become my everyday D8 edible