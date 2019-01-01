 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Terrapin Blunt/Joint Storage Case, Pearl Blue "Dope" *Customizable

Terrapin Blunt/Joint Storage Case, Pearl Blue "Dope" *Customizable

by The Terrapin Co. Studio

Write a review
The Terrapin Co. Studio Smoking Smoking Accessories Terrapin Blunt/Joint Storage Case, Pearl Blue "Dope" *Customizable
The Terrapin Co. Studio Smoking Smoking Accessories Terrapin Blunt/Joint Storage Case, Pearl Blue "Dope" *Customizable
The Terrapin Co. Studio Smoking Smoking Accessories Terrapin Blunt/Joint Storage Case, Pearl Blue "Dope" *Customizable

$6.95MSRP

About this product

Made of 100% biodegradable material this holder reduces odor and protects your smoking article (i.e. joint/blunt/spliff/swisher) from damage and from getting lost. You can also easily wear or attach to anything! This doob tube is great for festivals, while on-the-go, on hikes or at home! What to customize this product with your name, brand or unique quote? Just add to the notes when you check out what you would like! No additional charge! Need wholesale pricing? No problem, just visit www.theterrapinco.com and fill out our order form. Must be +21. Patent Protected under The United State & Foreign Patent and Trademark Office. This product is intended for legal and medical use only and is not intended as drug paraphernalia. Use Responsibly. The Future of Smoking is Now! www.theterrapinco.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Terrapin Co. Studio Logo
Welcome to The Future of Smoking. The Terrapin Co. Studio is a customizable smoking accessory manufacturer with unique products to make smokers life practical, easier and more convenient! Custom order any of our accessories with your individual quote or brand for no additional charge! All of our products are made of 100% Biodegradable Material! Market with us! Your brand + Our Product = The Sweetest High Life! Ask about wholesale pricing today! Visit our online store www.theterrapinco.com and follow us on Instagram @theterrapinco for promotions and new product announcements!