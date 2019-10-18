 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. The CBD Day Time Gummies 300 mg

The CBD Day Time Gummies 300 mg

by The Trusted Lab CBD oil

Skip to Reviews
5.02
The Trusted Lab CBD oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles The CBD Day Time Gummies 300 mg
The Trusted Lab CBD oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles The CBD Day Time Gummies 300 mg
The Trusted Lab CBD oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles The CBD Day Time Gummies 300 mg

$69.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Trusted Lab CBD Day Time Gummies are True Full Spectrum (<0.3% THC) and are an easy, and tasty way to experience the reported benefits of this powerful healing agent (CBD) that is changing peoples lives for the better. The day time gummies are perfect for "on the go" relief. Created to help quickly and powerfully combat feelings of stress, tension, inflammation, aches, strains, and lack of focus. In short, created to help maintain the benefits of CBD and the feeling of overall wellness. An overall feeling of balance, well-being, and relief are reported by its users.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Adel_24

I am in love with these gummies! They help me power through the day, and the fact that they taste great are an added bonus! (;

Paul751

These are very sweet gummies and are a good snack.

About this brand

The Trusted Lab CBD oil Logo
The Trusted Lab CBD - Trusted CBD oil with best selection of lab-tested, organic CBD oil, tinctures, gummies, soft-gels, and creams made in America. Full Spectrum CBD. Broad Spectrum CBD. All natural. Free Shipping.