About this product

The Trusted Lab CBD Day Time Gummies are True Full Spectrum (<0.3% THC) and are an easy, and tasty way to experience the reported benefits of this powerful healing agent (CBD) that is changing peoples lives for the better. The day time gummies are perfect for "on the go" relief. Created to help quickly and powerfully combat feelings of stress, tension, inflammation, aches, strains, and lack of focus. In short, created to help maintain the benefits of CBD and the feeling of overall wellness. An overall feeling of balance, well-being, and relief are reported by its users.