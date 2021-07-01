About this product

Hi5 cannabis-infused seltzer contains 5mg of THC and an all-natural grapefruit flavor. A Jamaican farmer coined the term "grapefruit" in the 1800s for what was previously called "the forbidden fruit". We'll drink to that. With zero sugar, zero calories, and gluten-free, Hi5 is designed to take effect in just five minutes and wear off after only 45-minutes. We'll drink to that, too!