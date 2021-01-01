 Loading…

TheraOne Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Soothe CBD Massage Oil

About this product

Immerse yourself in a full-body relaxation experience with this nourishing, soothing CBD massage oil. The perfect way to unwind after a long day, our high-potency, USDA Certified Organic CBD formula eases tension and supports stress relief with all-natural essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, and golden jojoba. Benefits: •Melts away pressure and tension •Helps support stress relief with relaxing lavender •Perfect for massages •USDA Certified Organic, vegan, and cruelty-free

About this brand

TheraOne™ CBD is pure, high-potency wellness and recovery solutions held to the highest standard in CBD—USDA Certified Organic. We’re redefining clean, effective CBD. It's science, naturally.

