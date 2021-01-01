Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand TheraOne

TheraOne

Soothe CBD Massage Oil

Buy Here

About this product

Immerse yourself in a full-body relaxation experience with this nourishing, soothing CBD massage oil. The perfect way to unwind after a long day, our high-potency, USDA Certified Organic CBD formula eases tension and supports stress relief with all-natural essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, and golden jojoba.

Benefits:
•Melts away pressure and tension
•Helps support stress relief with relaxing lavender
•Perfect for massages
•USDA Certified Organic, vegan, and cruelty-free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!