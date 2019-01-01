 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Balancing Deodorant

by Thrive Healing CBD

Thrive Healing CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body Balancing Deodorant

$15.99MSRP

About this product

Ingredients: 25 mg Organic CBD, Organic Hemp Butter,Organic Shea Butter, Organic Bees wax, Organic Coconut oil, Organic Aluminum Free Baking Soda, Blend of Organic Essential Oils, Ho Leaf oil, Frankincense, Blue Tansy, Chamomile.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Thrive Healing CBD Logo
Natural Effective Healing Remedies for the Entire Family!