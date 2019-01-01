About this product
Ingredients: 25 mg Organic CBD, Organic Hemp Butter,Organic Shea Butter, Organic Bees wax, Organic Coconut oil, Organic Aluminum Free Baking Soda, Blend of Organic Essential Oils, Ho Leaf oil, Frankincense, Blue Tansy, Chamomile.
About this strain
Cherry Wine
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
About this brand
Thrive Healing CBD
Natural Effective Healing Remedies for the Entire Family!