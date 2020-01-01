Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pack Includes 750 mg CBD * Cooling Relief Gel 300 mg *Therapeutic Pain Relief 300 mg *100 mg Hemp Extracted CBD oil *25 mg Full Spectrum Capsules x 2 *Cocoa Arnica Mint Body Butter 200 mg
Be the first to review this product.
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.