Top 5 Sample Pack

by Thrive Healing CBD

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Pack Includes 750 mg CBD * Cooling Relief Gel 300 mg *Therapeutic Pain Relief 300 mg *100 mg Hemp Extracted CBD oil *25 mg Full Spectrum Capsules x 2 *Cocoa Arnica Mint Body Butter 200 mg

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Natural Effective Healing Remedies for the Entire Family!