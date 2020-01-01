 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grindervac Red

by Tightpac

Grindervac Red

About this product

The incredible Grindervac not only grinds your favorite herbs into a fine powder - it is also a vacuum sealed container that will keep your herbs fresh for very long periods of time. It features an air tight storage compartment on the top of the cap and comes with a plastic poker to easily scrape grinds from the specially designed 3 chamber bottom grinder. We recommend carrying your favorite flowers or buds intact to your destination - then grind away - relax and enjoy life! Military Grade Plastic - Super Strong. Dimensions: 1"tall X 3" dia / 0.07 liters. Capacity: can hold up to 10 grams. Available in many other colors.

About this brand

We offer the largest selection of vacuum sealed containers in the world. We have invented and developed 2 unique patented vacuum systems since 2005. We are the manufacturer and distributor of all our products worldwide. All of our products are multipurpose & multi-climate and can be used for a huge variety of goods from foods to electronics. Globally we have sold over 10 million Vacs without advertising. Tightpac America Inc has firm beliefs about our Natural world and its importance to the survival of human beings, plants and animals. We do not cut corporate corners for any reason and treat people the way we want to be treated. We stand behind our products, investing in product certification from NSF International, a globally recognized third party product certification organization, founded in 1944 from the University of Michigan’s School of public health. We all make a difference in this world, our actions speak much louder than words so stay real and think about our planet, its spinning and so are we!