TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever. We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on Instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com