Sativa

Grapefruit 7-Pack Pre-rolls

by TKO Reserve

TKO Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Grapefruit 7-Pack Pre-rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Premium Pre-Roll Pack of Seven 0.75g Joints for a total of 5.25g per pack Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com

About this brand

TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

About this strain

Grapefruit

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.

