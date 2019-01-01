 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lavender Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints

Lavender Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints

by TKO Reserve

Write a review
TKO Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Lavender Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints

$10.00MSRP

About this product

1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lavender

Lavender
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. This strain, sometimes referred to as Lavender Kush, has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.

About this brand

TKO Reserve Logo
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO Reserve is the exclusive cultivator of Sherbinski genetics in Oregon. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets. * WSLCB Licensed, 2015 * OLCC Licensed, 2016 * Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016