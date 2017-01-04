Loading…
Logo for the brand TKO Reserve

TKO Reserve

Lavender Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.

Lavender effects

Reported by real people like you
580 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!