TKO Reserve
Lavender Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.
Lavender effects
Reported by real people like you
580 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!