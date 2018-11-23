 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Each Slice™ includes a hemp paper tube and specially designed filter that cleanses and smoothes the smoke while leveling the burn. Take your time and enjoy your Slice™ with friends over 10 to 15 minutes to ensure you stay in control. The Toast experience activates the mind and relaxes the body - the ideal state of mind for making social connections.

hrshukay

Super smooth!! Love the happy mellow feeling. Enjoy this anytime of day, especially if you just what to chill.

Our Slices™ are made from a blend of the best Cannabis in the United States. They promote full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Toast, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.