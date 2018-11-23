Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Each Slice™ includes a hemp paper tube and specially designed filter that cleanses and smoothes the smoke while leveling the burn. Take your time and enjoy your Slice™ with friends over 10 to 15 minutes to ensure you stay in control. The Toast experience activates the mind and relaxes the body - the ideal state of mind for making social connections.
on November 23rd, 2018
Super smooth!! Love the happy mellow feeling. Enjoy this anytime of day, especially if you just what to chill.