About this product

Highlights: - 9.5" Inches Tall - Inline Perc - Dual Arm Recycler - Thick Base - Bent Neck - Flared Mouthpiece - Polished Joint - Thick Glass - Scientific Glass - 14mm Female Joint - Includes Dry Herb Bowl This Recycler from Green Line glass is the perfect oil rig. The inline perc provides just the right amount of diffusion while also maintaining the flavor of your concentrates. Watch as your vapor and water is recycled continuously for super smooth hits. This piece is made from thick glass and features a bent neck for a comfortable smoking experience. Available in all clear or slime green accents. Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-glass-inline-perc-recycler