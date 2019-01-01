About this product

CBD + ashwagandha defend against chronic stress to restore optimal balance, while lemon balm and passion flower calm your mind and relax your nervous system through GABA regulation. Single origin, full spectrum distillate, sourced from Tricolla Farms’ organic, sun-grown hemp flower. Blended with black seed oil to elevate the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-regulating effects of each dose. Lab tested for purity and potency; equipped with Blue Bite NFC authentication technology to ensure traceability and verification throughout our supply chain. Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD Distillate sources from Tricolla Farms' sun-grown artisanal hemp flower Proprietary Chill Blend (Organic Ashwagandha, Organic Lemon Balm, Organic Passion Flower) Organic Black Seed Oil Pure + Organic Maple Syrup (.25 sugar per 1mL serving) Dosage: For daytime use or mild anxiety, use smaller doses (1/2 dropper). For more severe symptoms of anxiety or for evening use, larger doses (full dropper) may be better. Either way, it's always good to start small and work your way up!