'Oregon CBD' genetics, NY grown: 18-20% total cannabinoids. Third-party lab tested for highest quality and purity. Ingredients: High-CBD hemp flower. 'Oregon CBD' genetics, NY-grown 1 1/4 size Raw organic hemp papers Reusable cork-top 'Sessions' tube <.3% THC, grown in compliance with the US Farm Bill & approved by the NYS Dept of Ag & Markets Contact us for available strains!
TONIC
TONIC sells plant-based wellness solutions for mind, body and soul. Hand-cultivated and sustainably grown on our family-run farm, TONIC's small batch CBD+ botanical blends use organic, sun-grown hemp flower with purposeful ingredients to help you restore your essential balance and #FixYourVibe