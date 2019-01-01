 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sessions CBD Pre-Roll

by TONIC

TONIC Cannabis Pre-rolls Sessions CBD Pre-Roll

$12.00MSRP

About this product

'Oregon CBD' genetics, NY grown: 18-20% total cannabinoids. Third-party lab tested for highest quality and purity. Ingredients: High-CBD hemp flower. 'Oregon CBD' genetics, NY-grown 1 1/4 size Raw organic hemp papers Reusable cork-top 'Sessions' tube <.3% THC, grown in compliance with the US Farm Bill & approved by the NYS Dept of Ag & Markets Contact us for available strains!

About this brand

TONIC sells plant-based wellness solutions for mind, body and soul. Hand-cultivated and sustainably grown on our family-run farm, TONIC's small batch CBD+ botanical blends use organic, sun-grown hemp flower with purposeful ingredients to help you restore your essential balance and #FixYourVibe